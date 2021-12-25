TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.55. TSR shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 19,145 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 81.94%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

