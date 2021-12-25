TurtleNetwork (TN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $935,834.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

