U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 181,258 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.48.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

