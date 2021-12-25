U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $304.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

