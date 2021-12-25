U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 5.1% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.