UChain Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $25,276.16 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.