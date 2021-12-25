UGAS Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,027.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $557,323.90 and approximately $128,027.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

