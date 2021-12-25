UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.75

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.75 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 74.62 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 606,948 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £974.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,525.96).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.