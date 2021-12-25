UNB Corp (OTC:UNPA) Announces Dividend of $1.50

UNB Corp (OTC:UNPA) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

UNB stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. UNB has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

