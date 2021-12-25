Unifty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $47.21 or 0.00092848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.56 or 0.07930806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.08 or 0.99778243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00072472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

