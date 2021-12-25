Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 158.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,036,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

