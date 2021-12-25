Universal Currency (UNIT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 72.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $39,839.58 and $10.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded down 70.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

