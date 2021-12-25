UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.64 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00007042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $3.64 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00313467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

