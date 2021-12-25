URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.28

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.28 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.43). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.43), with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

