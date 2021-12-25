USDK 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $124.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

