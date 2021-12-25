V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of V.F. worth $83,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7,592.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $69.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

