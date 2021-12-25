VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $51,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.44. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $211.92 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

