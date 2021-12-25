Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,730,000.

VMBS stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

