Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.