Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

