VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,580.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $1,580.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00010758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,475 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

