VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.96. 13,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.