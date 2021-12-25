Veles (VLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $59.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $50,975.49 and $59.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,906.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.97 or 0.08071058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00309668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.15 or 0.00895973 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00415453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00253221 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,843 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

