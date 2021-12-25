Verasity (VRA) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $173.98 million and $31.38 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00084979 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

