Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.2% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 6,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

