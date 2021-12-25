Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

