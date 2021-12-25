Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,981 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $89,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.