Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $93,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

