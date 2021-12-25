Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $98 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DocuSign worth $97,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

