Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Lancaster Colony worth $92,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $162.16 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

