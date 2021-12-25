Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,056,748 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.83% of Hub Group worth $90,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

