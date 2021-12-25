Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 151,497 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Newmont worth $97,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.