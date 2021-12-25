Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $93,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.