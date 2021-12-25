Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $90,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

