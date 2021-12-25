Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 268,196 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fiserv worth $98,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

