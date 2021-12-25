Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,318 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Digital Realty Trust worth $90,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

