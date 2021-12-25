Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,872 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $91,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.