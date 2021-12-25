Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.59

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $22.60. Village Super Market shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 15,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

