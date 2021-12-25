VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,269.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $58,269.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

