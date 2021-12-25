Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,608,906 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,670,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,993,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

