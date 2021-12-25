VITE (VITE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.95 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $42.81 million and $3.95 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,375,022 coins and its circulating supply is 496,803,912 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.