Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Vodafone Group worth $70,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

