Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head to Head Comparison

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vonage has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vonage and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 13 1 0 2.07 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vonage presently has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.62%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Vonage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonage and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.25 billion 4.20 -$36.21 million ($0.07) -296.53 TIM $3.35 billion 1.63 $354.68 million $0.81 13.91

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.19% 6.56% 2.86% TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73%

Summary

TIM beats Vonage on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

