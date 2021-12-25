Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.43. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 35,826 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
