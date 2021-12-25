Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.43. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 35,826 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

