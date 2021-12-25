VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $964.64

Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 964.64 ($12.74) and traded as low as GBX 944 ($12.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 956 ($12.63), with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.31) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on VP from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £383.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 977.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 964.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

