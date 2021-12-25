Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

