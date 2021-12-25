Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $368.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.30 million to $378.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $320.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

