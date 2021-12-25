WeTrust Price Up 9.7% This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $108.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

