WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00028185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $101.87 million and approximately $521,110.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.