Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $569.03 on Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $569.03 or 0.01115002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $5,233.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

